Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,487,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

