Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Edwards Lifesciences updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.59. 20,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $2,064,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

