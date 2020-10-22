Enigma (ENG) One Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 4% against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $14.65 million and $1.12 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00004194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00597149 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005035 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00041303 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.44 or 0.02122782 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000569 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 93,271,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,021,899 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.