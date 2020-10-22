Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

EBTC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $22.95. 243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,104. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $270.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

In related news, Director John A. Koutsos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at $784,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.