Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.45%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director John A. Koutsos acquired 2,000 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at $784,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EBTC shares. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

