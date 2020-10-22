Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $270.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.45%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director John A. Koutsos acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at $784,664. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBTC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

