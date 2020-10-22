Enterprise Financial Services Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.62.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $764.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 189,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 25.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

