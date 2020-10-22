Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Envista has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 182,796 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at about $700,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 69,119 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

