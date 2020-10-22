EQT (NYSE:EQT) Announces Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, RTT News reports. EQT had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 11,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,427. EQT has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

