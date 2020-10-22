Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.68. Equifax posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.44.

In other Equifax news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after acquiring an additional 688,981 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,928 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,569,000 after purchasing an additional 226,117 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX opened at $162.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.77.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

