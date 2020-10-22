Evedo (EVED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $446,862.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo token can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. Evedo has a market capitalization of $449,918.77 and approximately $446,862.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00035158 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.92 or 0.04547482 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00286416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00030116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,671,790 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

