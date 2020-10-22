Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $92.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $139.32.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.