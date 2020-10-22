Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $63.09 on Monday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 30,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $2,173,113.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,739.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $716,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

