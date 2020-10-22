Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fate’s candidates are mostly in research, preclinical or clinical development as of now. The development of cell therapies is a relatively new and emerging field and any setback in the same will be detrimental to the company’s success. The manufacturing and distribution of these cell product candidates, particularly the iPSC-derived cell product candidates, are complex and subject to a multitude of risks. These risks could substantially increase the development costs and limit the clinical and commercial supply of such candidates. Nevertheless, Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates are impressive. Fate has entered into collaborations with other companies, which are not only sources of funds but also provide research expertise. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FATE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

FATE traded up $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,997. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 173.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 218.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.