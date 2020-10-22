FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells $1,100,550.00 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE FDX opened at $282.28 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $293.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

