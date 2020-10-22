First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of AG opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.45.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

