First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $146.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of First Republic have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter results reflect robust revenue growth along with capital strength. Improving loan and deposit balances might continue supporting its profitability. Also, increasing fee income on steady rise in investment management fees aids revenue growth. The company’s net interest income (NII) has shown sustained growth over the years. The company complies with all regulatory ratio requirements, reflecting a solid capital position. Though contraction of margin due to low rates and rising costs on digital initiatives might hurt growth, the company is less likely to default payments in case of any economic downturn.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.47.

NYSE:FRC opened at $128.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $129.23.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

