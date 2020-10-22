First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of FTHI opened at $19.37 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19.

