First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:FDEU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

