First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $34.80 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43.

