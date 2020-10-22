First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FTLB)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:FTLB opened at $19.61 on Thursday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86.

