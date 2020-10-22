First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 16th

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

FPF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.86. 3,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

