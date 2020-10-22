First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29.

