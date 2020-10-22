First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

FMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,280. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

