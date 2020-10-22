First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

FPL stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.63.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

