First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 16th

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE FCT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 136,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,571. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

