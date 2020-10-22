First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 89,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

