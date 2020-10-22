First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $48.21.

