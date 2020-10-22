First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:FCVT)

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

