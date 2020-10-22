First Trust Strategic Income ETF (FDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on October 30th

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FDIV traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $45.46. 7,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,862. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95.

