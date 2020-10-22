First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.40 on Thursday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.

