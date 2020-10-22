First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on October 30th

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $54.86. 2,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,396. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74.

