Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

FBC stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.