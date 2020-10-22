Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.56 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

FBC opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

