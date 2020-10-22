Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $143.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average is $127.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 173,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 28.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $4,291,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.