Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $40,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.6% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 191,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,296 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

