Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $120.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

