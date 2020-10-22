Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 131,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,536,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 466,251 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $194.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.15 and a 200 day moving average of $176.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

