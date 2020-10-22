Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,834 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Adobe by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 105,468 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,725,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the software company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 269,444 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,143,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,470 shares of company stock valued at $29,839,308. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $496.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.