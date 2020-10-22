Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.