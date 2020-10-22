Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $13.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after acquiring an additional 411,959 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,338,000 after acquiring an additional 302,682 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,323,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $196.44 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.33 and its 200-day moving average is $178.75.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

