Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $15.73 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $7,039,426. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $233.10 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.