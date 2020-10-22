Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 48 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,455.00 target price (down previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,248.07.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $74.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,292.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,507. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 151.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,283.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,089.89. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

