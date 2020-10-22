Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,064 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 202.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,763. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,642,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.