Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $9.56 Million Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Linde by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.72.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $229.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.80 and a 200-day moving average of $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.