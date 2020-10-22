Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.73. 20,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.