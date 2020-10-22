Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $67.70. 1,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,927. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $69.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

