Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares in the company, valued at $26,252,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $226.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

