Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,335,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $1,284,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.48.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

