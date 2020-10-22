Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 6,549 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. 140166 upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

